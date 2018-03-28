Locals enjoy warmer weather now that it finally feels like spring

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Judging by the mood of those enjoying the outdoors at India Point Park on Wednesday, everyone might have thought it was a balmy day in the 70s.

“I feel good honestly,” Jamesa Porter said. “Exercising, getting outside and enjoying the weather, it’s just invigorating.”

Porter took the opportunity to go for a bike ride at India Point Park Wednesday, and she wasn’t the only one enjoying the warm weather.

“I think it’s lovely today,” Kathleen Sullivan said. “The sun is out, not much of a breeze, it’s beautiful taking a walk. Even a little bit of sweat. It’s perfect out.”

As of March 27, January and February each logged more days in the 60s than March did, although there are still a few days left in the month.

Sullivan said that the nice weather might be getting a little too much credit because of the recent snow storms that have plagued the area.

“It’s not that warm out,” Sullivan said. “But it’s nice out, you know, and it’s not raining, and it’s not snowing, and there are no puddles. It’s beautiful.”

The average March temperature so far is 37.2 degrees, which is actually 2 degrees colder than February’s average. But there is still a chance March will make up for lost time with a few days left in the month.