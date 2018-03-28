Mini eclairs recalled due to listeria risk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mini eclairs sold at Price Rite locations in Rhode Island are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Health officials said the Delizza Belgian Custard Cream Mini Eclairs included in the recall were sold in containers of 30 with lot number L1M1018 and expiration date of “Best Before 09/09/19” printed on the lid.

The contamination risk was discovered during routine sampling, according to the health department. No adverse health effects associated with the product have been reported to date.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals can suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, health officials said, while a listeria infection in pregnant women can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Anyone who purchased the eclairs is advised to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, contact Heather Aycock at info@delizza.us or (252) 442-4016 during standard business hours.