Passenger dies following Route 6 police pursuit crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has died following a crash Tuesday night that stemmed from a police pursuit on Route 6.

Johnston police say they’re still investigating why the driver, identified as Alpha Williams, fled a traffic stop around 7 p.m. before crashing near the Hartford Avenue exit, resulting in the death of his passenger.

According to police, an officer was patrolling the area of Atwood Avenue and spotted Williams, who appeared to be speeding before making an abrupt turn onto Route 6 eastbound towards Providence.

The officer pulled Williams over near the Killingly Street off-ramp and said neither the driver nor his passenger could provide identification. When the officer returned to the cruiser, Williams took off at a high rate of speed.

The officer gave chase, police said, before Williams lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a guardrail while attempting to take the next exit.

Police said the passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Williams, 47, of Providence, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He’s since been released with a summons to appear in court April 2 on misdemeanor charges of eluding a police officer in a high speed pursuit and driving without a license. Police said additional charges against him are pending.

UPDATE: I just interviewed Johnston PD Deputy Chief Razza about accident on Route 6 last night. He said the passenger has died after getting ejected from the Toyota Avalon. Driver is ID’d as Alpha Williams of Providence. The latest at Noon on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/0nRFcnPSf3 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) March 28, 2018