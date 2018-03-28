Police: Empty shell casing found at Raynham Middle School

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after an empty shell casing was found Wednesday in the gymnasium of Raynham Middle School.

Police said they responded to the school around 2 p.m. after a teacher discovered the shell casing near a set of bleachers. It didn’t contain a live round, according to police, who assured there is no active threat or danger to the school.

Students were released in normal fashion at the regular dismissal time, though the school did cancel all after-school activities.

Police said nothing suspicious was found when they searched the gym. The school has been secured and police said they plan to search the rest of the building with K-9 units Wednesday evening.

“Whenever situations like this arise we treat them with the utmost seriousness,” Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said.

Donovan said anyone with information on the incident should call Raynham police at (508) 824-2716 or contact school officials at Raynham Middle School.