Providence isn’t the first city sued over traffic cameras. Here’s how other lawsuits have played out.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Even if a group of motorists suing the city of Providence over its speed camera program prevail in court, there’s no guarantee that traffic cameras will disappear from the city forever.

An Eyewitness News review of successful lawsuits in other states shows judges have typically found flaws in the laws or policies used to implement camera systems, often resulting in municipalities paying back millions of dollars to drivers who were unfairly fined.

But rather than eliminating their camera systems, cities and towns have tweaked their policies to comply with state laws or the judicial decisions.

Here’s a quick look at five different cases that saw similar lawsuits to the one filed against the city of Providence. (Remember, there is no apples-to-apples comparison to Providence because cities and states set different laws and policies around traffic cameras.)

New Miami, Ohio

This is the case you’re probably seeing referenced a lot on your social media feeds recently because headlines have suggested the tiny village may have to repay drivers more than $3 million, which could lead to bankruptcy. The case actually stems from a judge’s ruling in 2014 that the administrative hearing process for motorists to challenge their speeding tickets was unfair. The village scrapped the program for a short time, but brought it back in 2015 after Ohio lawmakers passed a bill that required police officers to be present at a traffic camera at all times the camera was in use and set guidelines on how administrative hearings should be handled. (More on that law below.) New Miami is still trying to get out of repaying drivers who received tickets under the old program, but the village has exhausted nearly all of its appeal options.

Dayton, Ohio

Warning: If you hate Providence’s speed cameras, you should not share stories about Dayton’s case. That’s because the city successfully challenged the Ohio law mentioned above that requires police officers to essentially man all traffic cameras while they’re in operation. A judge found that law to be unconstitutional, paving the way for Dayton to operate both red-light and speed cameras 24 hours a day without police officers present. This judge’s ruling has upset Ohio lawmakers so much that they’re now considering cutting state funding to cities that use traffic cameras the way Dayton is using them.

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans found itself in a jam over red-light cameras, not the ones that track speeding. A judge ruled last November that the city must return more than $28 million for tickets issued between 2008 and 2010 because it violated its home rule charter by allowing the public works department to oversee the camera program. Control of the cameras is now in the hands of the city’s police department and red-light tickets are still being issued. New Orleans officials are also considering appealing the judge’s decision.

Chicago, Illinois

City leaders agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for $38.75 million last August after acknowledging that the city failed to mail second violation notices to drivers as required by ordinance between 2010 and 2015. (The city has since changed the ordinance to only require one violation notice.) Motorists also accused the city of imposing $100 late fees four days too soon. Individuals are eligible to be repaid up to 50% of the amount they paid in tickets and those who owed the city will have their debt forgiven. Separately, the vendor that used to oversee Chicago’s traffic camera program was caught up in a massive corruption scandal.

The state of Florida

A state appeals court ruled in 2015 that Florida’s red-light camera law gave too much power to a private company and the case has now made its way all the way to the state’s Supreme Court. State attorneys have argued that local police department still had some control over tickets. The 2015 ruling prompted some municipalities to put their traffic camera programs on hold, but some communities have moved forward with them.

