Rescue a Pet: Bunjamin Franklin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Bunjamin Franklin.

Bunjamin is a 2-year-old male rabbit who is looking for his forever home. PARL says Bunjamin is sweet and would make a great addition to any family.

The shelter says it has quite a few rabbits available for adoption, so it’s hosting a “bunny social” this Saturday from 1-3 p.m. for anyone looking for more information on rabbit care.

If you’d like to meet Bunjamin Franklin or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.