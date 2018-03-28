Troublesome Seekonk intersection starting new traffic pattern April 2

Related Coverage Notorious Seekonk curve’s fix is underway

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Flashing signs on Route 114A in Seekonk – Fall River Avenue – near Arcade Avenue now proclaim a new traffic pattern will take effect April 2. A notorious curve will remain essentially the same, but the road is being widened to provide turn lanes. The hope is to reduce a perpetual knot of traffic congestion.

Route 114A has one lane of traffic coming in each direction at nearly all hours of the day. The curve of the road generally sees cars traveling at a speed that could be described as, let’s just say, with zeal.

Drivers leaving Arcade Avenue trying to turn onto 114A must wait for it to clear before proceeding.

“It’s kind of hectic that you have to stop at the stop sign – and people are flying around the corner – so it takes a while to get out,” Demetrius Fay of Pawtucket said Wednesday.

The rebuilding of the intersection started back in July 2015 and was slated to be finished in May 2017. Despite running almost a year behind schedule, drivers passing the intersection Wednesday morning said they expect the finished product will be worth the wait.

Sometimes, one driver said, traffic is backed up way down the road and you might have to wait for two, even three minutes before you can make a turn.

Robert Scialo uses the intersection daily, his bakery delivering goods to the Grist Mill restaurant based at the corner. “I come down every day. I’ve experienced it every single morning, and I’ve seen all different characters at that intersection,” he said.

MassDOT is also installing new traffic signals and sidewalks at the intersection.

Scialo says drivers have done a decent job dealing with the long-running rebuilding of the intersection, but many are ready for it to be over and finished.