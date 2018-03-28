Warwick to evict controversial dog breeder following protests

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A controversial dog breeder whose Warwick operation prompted protests and years of complaints is being evicted after city officials found numerous code violations.

According to documents obtained by Eyewitness News, breeder Clifford Dennis is scheduled to have all dogs removed from the property at 409 Toll Gate Road by April 16. The documents reveal years of police reports chronicling complaints about the dogs dating back to 2001. Dennis said the dogs were being bred for hunting, and the RISPCA said he was operating legally, housing the dogs within the parameters required for hunting dogs.

According to the city, when Dennis is evicted in mid-April, he will also forfeit his municipal breeder’s permit.

Anita Pimental joined a group of protesters across the street from Dennis’ Warwick breeding operation earlier this year. She said she dug through city records and found Dennis was violating a zoning ordinance: operating a kennel in an office area without acquiring a special use permit. She took her findings to the city. Now, the city said they’ve reached an agreement with the lawyer for the property’s owner, Edward Allen, which will see the premises vacated and an old, abandoned farmhouse torn down. We reached out to Allen’s attorney for comment, but he declined.

“I am happy that I’m responsible for him getting off of that property on April 15,” Pimental said. “But it should have been done a lot sooner.”

Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian believes the organized protests played a role in getting the land owner to agree to the current terms.

“It’s a long history of animal charges on the property,” Avedisian said. “And I think we’re all thankful that come April 15 we won’t have that problem anymore.”

A knock on Clifford Dennis’ home address went unanswered. It’s unclear what he did with the dogs or if he plans to continue his breeding operation elsewhere.