Pawtucket looks to revitalize area surrounding proposed new ballpark

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The proposed ballpark planned for downtown Pawtucket currently does not have the full approval of the Rhode Island legislature, but city officials are moving forward with plans to develop the area.

The Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency (PRA) has issued a request for proposals to develop the waterfront area surrounding the proposed site in downtown.

Just-released renderings show initial plans for the project, including plans for restaurants, a bike path, riverfront loft spaces, and a pedestrian bridge.

The proposal also includes plans to develop 50,000 square feet of land surrounding the ballpark in the first year.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien is in favor of the proposed redevelopment.

“The city and our residents have long awaited an opportunity to reactivate and revitalize our downtown,” Grebien said. “This is a true public good that we must see become a reality for the future of our state and city.”

The PRA is currently seeking consultants for planning and development of the project. These consultants would work with the city to establish project timelines, provide recommendations, and investment opportunities.

The ballpark construction proposal was approved by the State Senate in January. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has not yet scheduled a vote on the legislation in the House, at one time calling the bill “dead in the state of Rhode Island.”