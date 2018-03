PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A woman was taken to the hospital after fire broke out in a home on Woodbine Street early Thursday morning.

According to the Providence Fire Department, the woman who lived in the home on the city’s east side was taken to the hospital to be treated for what they call minor smoke inhalation.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials believe it originated in the back of the home.