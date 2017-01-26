Big Game’s on FOX Providence

The Big GameThe New England Patriots are in the Big Game! We’ll bring you the game on FOX Providence and complete coverage and specials from Houston on Eyewitness News, WPRI 12, FOX Providence and WPRI.com.

Before the Big Game

Eyewitness News is sending Yianni Kourakis, Kelly Sullivan, J.P. Smollins and crews to Houston to bring us complete coverage of the game and the excitement and Patriots news leading up to it.

Big Game coverage from Houston with Yianni Kourakis and Kelly Sullivan

Pre-Game Specials

Eyewitness Sports special coverage begins on Saturday, February 4 on WPRI 12 at 7 p.m. with our Eyewitness Sports Big Game Preview show with live reports and more from Houston.

Immediately after our preview show, we have The Big Game Tailgate special starting at 7:30 p.m.  Hosted from Houston, The Big Game Tailgate will feature food and drink recipes and party ideas to make your weekend a win. These shows will re-air again Saturday starting at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence.

sports-the-big-game-patriots-falcons-sunday-fs

  • Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
  • Watch it on FOX Providence
  • Watch live streaming provided by FOX Sports GO available through WPRI.com
  • Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call with Erin Andrews reporting from the sidelines
  • Lady Gaga is scheduled to play at halftime

Post Game

Immediately after the game, don’t change the channel. Be sure to watch our Patriots Post-Game Wrap, with highlights, interviews, and analysis.

In-Depth Coverage

  • Join the Conversation: We’ll be bringing you pictures, video and information on social media, and you can join in on the action. Be sure to follow @WPRI 12 @YianniKourakis on Twitter and like WPRI 12 and Yianni Kourakis on Facebook.

Participate

Patriots Image Zone
Super Bowl Football BostonShow the Patriots some post-season love. Submit your best photos of you and yours in your Patriots gear, celebrating the Pats. Show us and the Patriots your team spirit and you could be featured on air and on WPRI.com! View these galleries or submit your photos!
Patriots Fan Pulse: 2017 AFC Divisional Game

History

Season in Review: An Interactive Timeline

Miami Dolphin tight end Bruce Hardy (84) hangs onto the ball after catching a David Woodley pass for a touchdown as New England Patriot safety Mike Kozlowski (40) looks on helplessly with Dolphin Joe Rose running up to assist in second quarter action at Miami's Orange Bowl, Saturday, Jan. 8, 1983 in the NFL playoff. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)
