The New England Patriots are in the Big Game! We’ll bring you the game on FOX Providence and complete coverage and specials from Houston on Eyewitness News, WPRI 12, FOX Providence and WPRI.com.

Before the Big Game

Eyewitness News is sending Yianni Kourakis, Kelly Sullivan, J.P. Smollins and crews to Houston to bring us complete coverage of the game and the excitement and Patriots news leading up to it.

Pre-Game Specials



Eyewitness Sports special coverage begins on Saturday, February 4 on WPRI 12 at 7 p.m. with our Eyewitness Sports Big Game Preview show with live reports and more from Houston.

Immediately after our preview show, we have The Big Game Tailgate special starting at 7:30 p.m. Hosted from Houston, The Big Game Tailgate will feature food and drink recipes and party ideas to make your weekend a win. These shows will re-air again Saturday starting at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence.

The Big Game’s on FOX Providence



Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. ET

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Watch it on FOX Providence

Watch live streaming provided by FOX Sports GO available through WPRI.com

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call with Erin Andrews reporting from the sidelines

Lady Gaga is scheduled to play at halftime

Post Game

Immediately after the game, don’t change the channel. Be sure to watch our Patriots Post-Game Wrap, with highlights, interviews, and analysis.

In-Depth Coverage

Join the Conversation: We’ll be bringing you pictures, video and information on social media, and you can join in on the action. Be sure to follow @WPRI 12 @YianniKourakis on Twitter and like WPRI 12 and Yianni Kourakis on Facebook.

Participate

Patriots Fan Pulse: 2017 AFC Divisional Game View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Jesus Mendoza | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Celtics PG Isaiah Thomas (Yianni Kourakis | WPRI-TV) Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Yianni Kourakis | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV Shaun Towne | WPRI-TV

History

Season in Review: An Interactive Timeline



New England Patriots Playoff History »