Strong Wind, Showers into Tuesday AM….Thoughts on Thursday

If your travel plans take you into western Massachusetts (for example Springfield) this evening, there is a potential of some freezing rain and icy roads. For Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, it will be just liquid rain showers.

Most of the showers start to fill in after 8 or 9PM, although a few sprinkles are possible before that.

While it won’t be raining the whole time, showers could be heavy at times overnight into about 10AM on Tuesday. The bigger weather story tonight will probably be the wind; it will be windy everywhere with gusts of 30-40 mph but along the south coast, gusts of 40-50 mph are possible. In fact, a wind advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 10AM Tuesday.

It is probably a good idea to secure or bring in those lawn decorations!

Showers should be over by lunchtime Tuesday, or perhaps even an hour or 2 before that. By Tuesday afternoon, there should be some sun to enjoy.

Temperatures

After midnight tonight into early Tuesday morning, temperatures will likely go into the low 50s, and low to mid 50s are possible by late morning. It will almost be a balmy (but windy) Tuesday morning commute! Temperatures will fall back into the 40s by late afternoon, and into the 30s by late night.

Thursday Coastal Storm Possible

The possibility of a Thursday coastal storm is becoming a little more likely. Current data suggests a little snow on Thursday morning before a change to rain; but there is a decent chance of some significant snow accumulations just to our north and west. IF the coastal storm actually happens, the key is WHERE it happens.

If new data shifts it a little further north, then it would be all rain (and wind) for our area. If new data shifts it a little further south, this would lead to higher snow accumulations for our area. It is too soon to issue accumulation maps, but we wanted to give you a heads up about the different scenarios.-Pete Mangione