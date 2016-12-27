Thursday Storm Still Looking More ‘Wet’ Than ‘White’

We’re continuing to monitor the development of a coastal storm for Thursday and Thursday night. This could be the first significant snowfall for parts of central New England. And, even though significant snow looks unlikely locally, it is a storm track that bears watching.

HERE’S THE SET-UP:

A storm system moving from the Great Lakes to southeastern Canada will bring a cold front into the eastern US. Along the front a new coastal storm will quickly form and intensify, bringing heavy precipitation and gusty winds to New England. This nor’easter is likely to bring heavy snow to areas north and west of the center of the storm with heavy rain on the eastern side of the storm. For southern New England, the exact track will determine where the rain/snow line is and whether we see any accumulations.

TIMING:

The main impacts will be felt Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The Thursday morning commute looks dry with precipitation developing either late Thursday morning or early Thursday afternoon.

By late Thursday afternoon, rain and/or a wintry mix of wet snow, sleet and freezing rain will develop. The changeover to rain looks quick at the coast, but may take much longer north of Providence. Plan on potential travel impacts Thursday evening.

Rain may fall heavy at times Thursday evening and early Thursday night.

As the night goes on and the storm starts to pull away, colder air will wrap around and the rain may change back to snow before ending. With falling temperatures, roads could turn icy late at night and into the Friday morning commute.

Snow will be falling Friday morning in northern New England with drier and brisk conditions in southern New England.

SNOW:

It’s a complicated forecast, and snowfall accumulations are tricky. Especially from Providence and points northwest. Right now, our computer models are showing a track that would favor mostly rain with minor accumulations possible at the start and finish of the precipitation.

Just a slight shift in the track of the storm to the southeast would bring higher snowfall totals from central and western New England into our area.

RAIN:

A period of heavy rain is possible Thursday evening. Rainfall of 1/2″ to 1″ is possible.

WIND:

Winds will strengthen by Thursday evening, with the potential for gusts b/n 35-50mph in southern New England with gusts to 60mph possible on Cape Cod. A high wind advisory/warning may be needed for Thursday night and Friday morning. Winds stay brisk through the day Friday.