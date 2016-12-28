Big Snow for N’rn New England, Not for Us

Thursday’s storm continues to look more wet than white, but there could be a brief period of snowy/slushy conditions Thursday morning. While we won’t see major accumulations, northern New England could see a tremendous amount of snow…good news for ski country! We’ll focus on Southeast New England first, then talk about the big snow for Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

We’ll be staying dry through Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Clouds will thicken through the night and there’s the slight chance of a snow/rain shower around dawn on Thursday. Most of the precipitation should hold off until after the Thursday morning commute.

The period of snow we do get will be brief, and it could be limited to areas north and west of Providence…beginning late morning.

The track of the storm center will be one where warm air changes any snow over to all rain. The storm is expected to pass right over Southeast New England. If the storm passed farther south, we could be dealing with significant snow, but we’re feeling confident on a track favoring less snow and more rain.

The storm will be rapidly intensifying, undergoing a process called bombogenesis. That’s when the central pressure drops at least 24 millibars in a 24 hour period. This strengthening storm will not only create snow and rain for us, but also strong winds. We can’t really call this storm a “nor’easter”, as there won’t be a lot of northeasterly winds. Instead southeast winds could gust to 50mph along the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts Thursday afternoon/evening. There could be some isolated power outages due to the wind. It’ll be fairly windy everywhere, but the strongest gusts will be at the coast.

I’m not expecting a prolonged period of snow; in fact, it should be turning to all rain fairly quickly, limiting snow amounts in Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts.

Generally, a coating to 1″ of snow is expected for Rhode Island and northern Bristol County, Massachusetts.

Rain could fall heavily Thursday afternoon and early evening. The rain, along with strong southeasterly winds, will create difficult driving conditions for the Thursday evening commute.

All this rain should be leaving our area by 8PM, but winds will remain gusty with falling temperatures.



We’ll have to watch for icing late Thursday night and Friday morning as temperatures dip below freezing.

Looking at the rest of New England, blizzard conditions are possible for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine from Thursday night through Friday morning. More than 12″ of snow is expected in the areas in pink below, and some areas could be seeing more than 18″ of the white stuff! Ski country will be making out very well in this storm!

Winter Storm Warnings and Watches have been posted for areas to our north and west wherever 6″ or more of snow is possible north and west of us.

If you planned a ski trip up north this weekend, expected lots of snow!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo