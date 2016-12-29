Coastal Storm on Track to Bring Rain, Wind to RI/SE MA

Good morning,

The latest data in overnight and this morning continues to point to rain and wind for southern New England and heavy snow for northern New England. Our forecast remains on track, with a brief period of wet snow north of Providence changing over to a cold rain. That means little to no accumulation south of Providence and a slushy coating north of Providence.

SNOWFALL:

The highest snow fall totals are expected in northern NH and interior Maine, with as much as 1-2ft possible!

NEW THIS MORNING:

A wind advisory has been issued for all of RI and Southeastern MA from 7pm this evening through 6am Friday. Southeast winds will turn west overnight and some gusts to 40-50mph are possible. There may be some isolated wind damage and power outages. Make sure you have your holiday decorations secured!

TIMING:

Precipitation holds off until AFTER the morning commute, with rain (possibly some brief snow/sleet north of Providence) arriving between 10am-noon in RI and by 1pm in eastern MA.

Rain will fall heavy at times during the evening commute before coming to a quick end between 7pm and 10pm. There may be enough could air for a brief changeover back to snow north of Providence, but little to no additional accumulation is expected.

IMPACTS:

Afternoon: Rain, heavy at times, northern RI could see a small slushy accumulation before 1pm.

Evening commute: heavy rain and gusty winds could slow the evening commute

Tonight: Strong winds with isolated wind damage. Watch for black ice to develop as temperatures drop. There may be icy spots for Friday morning’s commute.