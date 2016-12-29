Rain Could End as Snow This Evening

Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Radar as of 4PM indicated that moderate to heavy rain continues across Southern New England. We expect this to continue through the evening commute and possibly ending as a bit of snow as winds strengthen.

The latest computer model information shows the possibility that this rain could end as some wet snow after 8PM. As colder air rushes in behind the departing storm system, we may see just a brief period of snow. A coating of snow is possible north and west of I-295 in Rhode Island.

Winds will be strengthening as the low pressure center responsible for all this precipitation rapidly intensifies. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 7PM to 6AM for westerly wind gusts to 50mph. Have your flashlights ready and charge those electronics because it’s possible that there could be some isolated power outages tonight.

All of this precipitation should be gone by midnight, and skies will begin to clear, but temperatures will be dropping.

In addition to the short period of snow and strengthening winds, we’ll have to watch for the possibility of icing late in the night. While the winds could dry many roads, walks and parking lots, it’s possible there could be some icy spots late in the night and during the morning commute.

Please drive extra carefully tonight and Friday morning!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo