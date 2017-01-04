Colder Temperatures, Possibly Some Snow on the Way

Yesterday’s storm system that brought the soaking rain is on the way out. Most areas saw between 3/4″ and 1″ of rain, with a few spots near the coast seeing just over 1″.

Skies will dry out today, with mild air for one more day. In fact, temperatures near 50 are more typical of November rather than early January.

Don’t get used to it. Bitter cold air in the Midwest is on the move.

An arctic cold front will press east today, moving through New England this evening. You’ll feel the front as winds strengthen and temperatures start to drop. In addition, there’s a slight chance of a brief rain or snow shower with its passage.

Behind the front, plan on a stretch of colder than normal temperatures from Thursday through Monday. That brings us to the next part of the forecast – snow.

With the cold air in place, any storms that track near New England could deliver snow. It looks like there will be two storms to track during this cold snap. Both will develop along a stalled cold front sitting south of New England.

First up is an ocean storm early Friday.

Light snow is possible after midnight Thursday night into early Friday afternoon. This could mean some slick roads and slow travel for the Friday morning commute. Amounts right now look small, with slightly higher totals on Cape Cod and the Islands.

If the storm tracks closer to the coast, higher amounts would be possible. On the flip side, a track further away could mean little to no snow for most of us.

The second storm is a larger and stronger storm Saturday and Saturday night. It’s another off-shore scenario, where a track close to the coast would mean a potentially significant impact and a track further off-shore could mean little to no impact.

The 00z European model is the most bullish with the Saturday snow.

However, this is just one run of one model, so these snowfall totals are not a forecast. In fact, a deeper look at the Euro’s own ensemble members gives a more reliable look at the storm track. That track has trended west, and means this storm bears watching.

The mean of the ensemble members show the greatest probability of more than 6″ of snow over Southeastern Massachusetts, especially Cape Cod and the Islands.

What does all of this mean? Just that you’ll need to have patience, as it is still too early to say how much snow we’ll see in the coming days – especially over the weekend. Please stay tuned for updates as we continue to fine tune the forecast.