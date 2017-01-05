Small Accumulations Likely Early Friday

Good Afternoon

New information in overnight and this morning continues to point to a snowy Friday morning commute. While amounts won’t be major, enough snow is expected to fall to create slick roads and some reduced visibility–especially before 8am.

The highest risk of 2″ or more of snow is for Cape Cod and the Islands (including Block Island). Those areas have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory from tonight through 11am Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory means enough snow to cause travel difficulties.

However, I think we will see enough snow in Rhode Island for travel headaches, too. You’ll want to plan for a slow morning commute. There’s also the potential for school delays.

TIMING:

Snow develops around midnight tonight and is initially light and spotty.

As the night wears on, the snow will turn steadier. The height of the snow is expected to fall between 4am and 8am, coinciding with the early morning commute.

Between 8am and 10am, the storm will start to pull away, with lighter snow eventually coming to an end from west to east.

HOW MUCH

As of mid-day guidance, our forecast looks on track. Most of our area will receive 1- 2″ of snow, with some areas near the coast seeing closer to 3″. While it isn’t a lot, the colder temperatures in place will mean that untreated roads are likely to become snow covered and slick.

There will be a sharp cutoff with just a dusting in the northern corner of RI to a “plowable” snow along the coast. A slight westward shift in the track could bring slightly higher amounts over much of RI. On the flip side, a slight shift further off-shore could mean little to no accumulation.

HOW ABOUT THE WEEKEND?

On the heels of Friday’s snow, we have another ocean storm to track for Saturday. Our latest computer model keeps us on the fringe of accumulating snow. The models show a stronger and larger storm than Friday’s, but with a track far enough off-shore that the heaviest snow stays over the ocean.

While a slight westward shift in the track could bring more significant snow into southern New England, the area with the highest risk of accumulations Saturday afternoon through Saturday night would be eastern MA.

Please stay tuned for updates!