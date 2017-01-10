Rain, Fog, Street Flooding Possible Early Wednesday Morning

It was another frigid and icy start today, with multiple issues during the morning commute.

The cold air is going to be slowly replaced by warmer air today. It will take most of the afternoon before inland spots climb above freezing. That’s important as we track a few light rain and snow showers this afternoon and evening.

While significant issues are not expected during the day, roadways will still be cold enough for icy patches to develop in any light rain. Little to no snow accumulation is expected in any snow showers.

As the evening and night wears on, temperatures will continue to rise… as will the chance for rain. Temperatures remain above freezing overnight, with widespread rain developing. Some of the rain may be heavy at times into the early Wednesday morning commute. .

Drier air returns for Wednesday afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

So here’s a breakdown:

TIMING:

Widespread rain: 2am-8am Wednesday

IMPACTS:

It could be a 3rd straight day of slow morning commute conditions. Rain will have a tough time draining off of the roads due to the snow pack, and dense fog could bring visibility below 1/4mi at times.

AMOUNTS:

Snow: Little to no accumulation

Ice: A few patches, but not widespread

Rain: 1/4″ to 1/2″

Wind: Winds will strengthen this evening and tonight with a few gusts 30-40mph into Wednesday morning. Wednesday remains brisk with gusts 20-30mph in the afternoon.