Another Round of Rain Tonight

What a difference a day makes! Temperatures early this morning were 40-50° warmer in many spots than yesterday morning. So instead of temperatures below zero in Taunton, we began the day near 50!

It didn’t take long for the mild gusty winds to erode the snow pack, with a lot of bare ground visible already. Melting continues today. Sorry Snowmen!

We’ll hold onto the mild air through the day today, with temperatures hovering between 45-50°.

Yet another surge of mild air will arrive tonight with a fast moving frontal system. It will bring another round of rain overnight.

Like last night, most of the wet weather falls while you’re sleeping–from 11pm to 5am. Total rainfall will be near 1/4″.

Thursday morning’s commute will once again start with wet roads and the risk of fog. Temperatures may briefly drop into the upper 30s this evening before warming through the 40s overnight. In fact, Thursday’s high temperatures look even warmer than Wednesday.

While most of the daylight hours of Thursday are dry…. skies will remain mostly cloudy, and there could be a passing shower in the afternoon and evening.

Cold front will swing overnight with colder air draining in behind it for later Friday and the weekend.