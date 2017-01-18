Dreary Day Ahead

Stuck. Stuck in the clouds, stuck near 40°, stuck with the drizzle.

It’s one of those days.

A storm system is passing to our south today, giving us a persistent northeast wind that will transport damp ocean air into eastern New England.

While heavier rain has ended, misty and damp conditions will continue through the day. Most of us will see off/on light showers and drizzle, but there could be a few flurries as well. Winds turn to the north overnight and will bring in drier air. Still clouds linger.

One thing we’ll need to keep a close eye on tonight—temperatures. There could be a few hours after midnight where well inland areas are near freezing. That could mean some black ice develops in time for the AM commute.

You’ll need some patience tomorrow morning, but eventually clouds break up and the day looks both mild and dry.

And while our area saw rain–1/4″ to 1/2″ for most… here’s a look at the snowfall totals in central New England (courtesy of NWS SKYWARN reports):

Fitchburg, MA: 4.3″

North Ashburnham, MA: 3.5″

Lunenburg, MA: 3.5″

Hubbardston, MA: 2.5″

Sterling, MA: 2.5″

Leominster, MA: 2.5″

Heath, MA: 2.0″

Harvard, MA: 2.0″

Clinton, MA: 1.5″

Northboro, MA: 1.3″

Littleton, MA: 1.3″

Westborough, MA: 1.2″

Dracut, MA: 1.2″

And the ski resorts are waking up to some fresh snow, too. Here’s what Ski NH is reporting this morning:

Alpine ski areas reporting

Mount Sunapee 8″

Pats Peak Ski Area 8″

Gunstock Mountain Resort 6″

Ragged Mountain Resort 6″

Waterville Valley Resort 6″

Dartmouth Skiway 2-4″

Cranmore Mountain Resort 3″

King Pine Ski Area 3″

Cannon Mountain 1-3″

Loon Mountain Resort 2″

Whaleback Mountain 2″

Bretton Woods 1-2″