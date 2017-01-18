Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Weather

Pinpoint Weather Blog | WPRI.com Blogs

Dreary Day Ahead

By under
temp-4

Stuck.  Stuck in the clouds, stuck near 40°, stuck with the drizzle.

It’s one of those days.

temp-4

what-to-expect-impacts2

A storm system is passing to our south today, giving us a persistent northeast wind that will transport damp ocean air into eastern New England.

wpri-tropical

While heavier rain has ended, misty and damp conditions will continue through the day. Most of us will see off/on light showers and drizzle, but there could be a few flurries as well. rpm-4km-sne-sat-rad-36hrsWinds turn to the north overnight and will bring in drier air.  Still clouds linger.

rpm-4km-sne-sat-rad-36hrs2 One thing we’ll need to keep a close eye on tonight—temperatures.  There could be a few hours after midnight where well inland areas are near freezing.  That could mean some black ice develops in time for the AM commute.

temp-5

You’ll need some patience tomorrow morning, but eventually clouds break up and the day looks both mild and dry.

rpm-4km-sne-sat-rad-36hrs3rpm-4km-sne-sat-rad-36hrs4

 

 

 

 

 

 

And while our area saw rain–1/4″ to 1/2″ for most… here’s a look at the snowfall totals in central New England (courtesy of NWS SKYWARN reports):

Fitchburg, MA: 4.3″

North Ashburnham, MA: 3.5″

Lunenburg, MA: 3.5″

Hubbardston, MA: 2.5″

Sterling, MA: 2.5″

Leominster, MA: 2.5″

Heath, MA: 2.0″

Harvard, MA: 2.0″

Clinton, MA: 1.5″

Northboro, MA: 1.3″

Littleton, MA: 1.3″

Westborough, MA: 1.2″

Dracut, MA: 1.2″

 

And the ski resorts are waking up to some fresh snow, too.  Here’s what Ski NH is reporting this morning:

Alpine ski areas reporting

  • Mount Sunapee 8″
  • Pats Peak Ski Area 8″
  • Gunstock Mountain Resort 6″
  • Ragged Mountain Resort 6″
  • Waterville Valley Resort 6″
  • Dartmouth Skiway 2-4″
  • Cranmore Mountain Resort 3″
  • King Pine Ski Area 3″
  • Cannon Mountain 1-3″
  • Loon Mountain Resort 2″ 
  • Whaleback Mountain 2″
  • Bretton Woods 1-2″

Comments are closed.