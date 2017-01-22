Powerful Nor’easter to Impact S’rn New England

The storm system which brought severe weather, including tornadoes, to the southeast, will be headed our way through Monday.

We are expecting to see significant impacts here in Southern New England, mainly rain and wind. While there will be large ocean waves from the storm, no coastal flooding is expected due to astronomically low tides.

Showers are possible through the day on Monday, but the best chances of rain arrives late in the day and in the evening.

The Monday morning commute will feature a pretty good breeze and maybe a few showers or sleet pellets, but it should be mainly dry.

Rain will become widespread by the evening commute, but the heaviest should arrive after the trek home Monday evening.

The rain will become very heavy Monday evening and Monday night; in fact, there could be some rumbles of thunder in RI and SE MA.

A Flood Watch is in effect for our area because 2-3″ of rain is possible, and that amount of rain would lead to street and poor drainage flooding.

Meanwhile, the winds will be increasing through the day…gusting to 40mph during the daylight hours, but the strongest of the winds will be arriving (like the rain) after the evening commute.

Northeasterly gusts to 65mph are possible on Block Island and the Cape/Islands Monday evening. Power outages are possible and some wind damage is also possible.

A High Wind Warning has been posted for Block Island and the Cape/Islands for Monday evening and Monday night. Gusts to 65mph are possible there. A wind advisory could be posted for the mainland of Rhode Island…stay tuned.

So, be ready Monday evening…charge the electronics, have batteries for the flash lights and have gas for any generators.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo