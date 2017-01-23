Height of Nor’Easter is Tonight

A major storm is moving toward New England, bringing a variety of precipitation types, potentially damaging winds, flooding rain and coastal flooding/erosion.

Here in southeastern New England wind and rain are the primary concerns.

We awoke to a variety of light precipitation, from rain to wet snow and sleet. We’ll continue to get lights burst of rain and/or a wintry mix and wind gusts to 40mph into the early afternoon.

Then, as our nor’easter draws closer, steady, heavy rain will fill in and continue through the night.

At the same time, winds will strengthen, with the potential for gusts 40-60mph… strongest and the coast, Cape and Islands.

WEATHER ALERTS:

New This morning: A Wind Advisory (light tan areas) has been issued for most of southern New England. Gusts 45-50mph could lead to isolated power outages and wind damage.

A High Wind Warning (Dark Tan) is in effect for Cape Cod and the Islands. Gusts 50-65mph are possible and could lead to scattered power outages and wind damage

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of RI and SE MA. Heavy rain could lead to localized street and poor drainage flooding. Small streams will rapidly rise and could over-spill their banks. Main rivers are not expected to flood.

The good news–the heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected after this evenings commute and will tapers off very early Tuesday morning.

Rain will continue to fall through the day Tuesday. And while the winds are blustery, damaging winds are not expected past early Tuesday morning.

Further north and west, snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to persist, and travel will be slick in Western, Central and Northern New England. Those areas are under Winter Weather Advisories.

While small accumulations are expected, even those areas will eventually give way to rain overnight.