Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Weather

Pinpoint Weather Blog | WPRI.com Blogs

Height of Nor’Easter is Tonight

By under
what-to-expect-impacts2

A major storm is moving toward New England, bringing a variety of precipitation types, potentially damaging winds, flooding rain and coastal flooding/erosion.

wpri-tropical

Here in southeastern New England wind and rain are the primary concerns.

what-to-expect-impacts2

We awoke to a variety of light precipitation, from rain to wet snow and sleet.  We’ll continue to get lights burst of rain and/or a wintry mix and wind gusts to 40mph into the early afternoon.

day-planner-manual

Then, as our nor’easter draws closer, steady, heavy rain will fill in and continue through the night.

hrrr-sne-sat-radrpm-4km-sne-sat-rad-36hrs

rpm-4km-sne-sat-rad-36hrs2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At the same time, winds will strengthen, with the potential for gusts 40-60mph… strongest and the coast, Cape and Islands.

rpm-4km-sne-wind-gusts-today

WEATHER ALERTS:

New This morning: A Wind Advisory (light tan areas) has been issued for most of southern New England. Gusts 45-50mph could lead to isolated power outages and wind damage.

wind-adv

A High Wind Warning (Dark Tan) is in effect for Cape Cod and the Islands.  Gusts 50-65mph are possible and could lead to scattered power outages and wind damage

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of RI and SE MA.  Heavy rain could lead to localized street and poor drainage flooding.  Small streams will rapidly rise and could over-spill their banks.  Main rivers are not expected to flood.

flood_watch

The good news–the heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected after this evenings commute and will tapers off very early Tuesday morning.

rpm-4km-sne-sat-rad-36hrs3rpm-4km-sne-sat-rad-36hrs4

 

 

 

 

 

Rain will continue to fall through the day Tuesday.  And while the winds are blustery, damaging winds are not expected past early Tuesday morning.

Further north and west, snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to persist, and travel will be slick in Western, Central and Northern New England.  Those areas are under Winter Weather Advisories.

winter-weater-advWhile small accumulations are expected, even those areas will eventually give way to rain overnight.

 

 

Comments are closed.