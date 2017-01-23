Wind And Rain Increases Tonight

Good evening from chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca

We continue to monitor a developing storm near Virginia coast. It’s has been responsible for the rain and wind Tonight which will only get heavier and stronger later this evening and overnight. Storm center will intensify as it moves off the New Jersey coast overnight into Tuesday. While rain and wind is likely Tuesday too, the heaviest rain and strongest winds will occur this evening, overnight and into the pre-dawn hours.

IMPACTS:

1 HEAVY RAIN: Amounts of 1-3 inches likely will produce localized urban and street flooding with poor travel and reduced visibility. Major rivers should be OK, but some smaller streams and brooks may flood

HIGH WINDS: East- northeast winds sustained 20-25 mph with gusts ranging from 40-60 mph along the Rhode Island coast with 50-65mph gusts along Massachusetts coast, especially Cape Cod, the islands including Block Island. Inland areas away from coast will range from 30-40 mph. Damage to tree limbs and/or power lines possible

ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES: Highest chances for power interruptions will be across coastal zones. However even inland areas have a risk ( but lower) of power outages

SNOW SLEET ICE? This impact risk still looks low as enough mild air will be in place for mainly rain. A little sleet for a short time across northwest Rhode Island.

LARGE WAVES ALONG BEACHES AND OFFSHORE. : Some minor beach erosion as is typical with storms like this. There are no coastal flood advisories at this time. Certainly a significant issue for boaters who are recommended to stay in port till worst of storm passes. There is a “Coastal Flood Advisory” for the Rhode Island coat from 3am to 7am Tuesday for “minor” coastal flooding.



TIME TABLE

Heaviest rain now thru 5AM

Strongest wind gusts now thru 7am

Wind and rain will extend thru Tuesday, especially during morning commute but the magnitude of both will be diminishing thru out the day

HERE ARE THE LATEST ADVISORIES, WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

LATEST WINDS GUSTS WITHIN THE LAST HOUR ( note strongest near shore)

Say tuned to Eyewitness News tonight thru Tuesday for weather updates along with WPRI.com