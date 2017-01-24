Rain and Gusty Winds Linger Today

A strong nor’easter continues to make it’s way toward New England, with frequent gusts 30-45mph and bands of rain continuing to come ashore through the day. The storm will slowly track south of New England through the day, passing near Nantucket tonight. Here’s what to expect:

As of this morning, we’d already picked up 1-2″ of rain.

And check out the peak winds from overnight.

Several thousand Rhode Islanders lost power overnight, and while additional damaging winds aren’t expected through the day… we will continue to see occasional gusts 30-40mph.

Bands of rain can be expected through the day, with some moderate to heavy rain at times.Showers are expected to be ongoing for the evening commute and well into the night. By early tomorrow morning, the back edge of the clouds and precipitation will move out and skies will clear.