Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Weather

Pinpoint Weather Blog | WPRI.com Blogs

Rain and Gusty Winds Linger Today

By under
wpri-tropical

A strong nor’easter continues to make it’s way toward New England, with frequent gusts 30-45mph and bands of rain continuing to come ashore through the day.  The storm will slowly track south of New England through the day, passing near Nantucket tonight.   Here’s what to expect:

what-to-expect-impacts2

As of this morning, we’d already picked up 1-2″ of rain.

storm-reports

And check out the peak winds from overnight.

wind-gusts

Several thousand Rhode Islanders lost power overnight, and while additional damaging winds aren’t expected through the day… we will continue to see occasional gusts 30-40mph.

hrrr-sne-wind-gustshrrr-sne-wind-gusts1

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bands of rain can be expected through the day, with some moderate to heavy rain at times.Showers are expected to be ongoing for the evening commute and well into the night.  By early tomorrow morning, the back edge of the clouds and precipitation will move out and skies will clear.

rpm-ne-close-sat-rad-48-hours1 rpm-ne-close-sat-rad-48-hours

 

 

 

 

 

 

Know Before You Go: Latest 7 Day Forecast | Pinpoint Weather Blog | Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Radar | Threat Tracker | Pinpoint Traffic | WPRI.com Flight Tracker | Closings & Delays | Download: Pinpoint Weather App | Download: Eyewitness News App | Sign Up: Weather Alerts

 

 

 

 

Comments are closed.