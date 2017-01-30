Light Snow Late Tuesday, Tue. Night

It’s been more than 3 weeks since we’ve had any accumulating snow in RI–Going back to that 6-12″ snowstorm on Saturday, January 7.

That changes for the final day of the month–Tuesday–as we track some light snow and small accumulations.

An Alberta Clipper will move across the Great Lakes Today and pass over New England Tuesday afternoon and night.

While we’re not expecting a significant snowfall, the clipper is likely to bring at least some minor accumulations: Our forecast calls for a coating to 2″ of snow in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts

And slightly more snow from the clipper in central and northern New England:

TIMING TUESDAY:

Morning: Cold and dry with increasing clouds.

Afternoon: First flakes after 2-3pm

Steadiest: 6pm-2am

Ends: by 8am Wednesday

Below is a look at the RPM Model simulated radar for Tuesday.

The main impact will be slick roads.

COMMUTE CONDITIONS:

TUE AM: No weather issues

TUE EVE: Light snow–slow commute

WED AM: Snow ends, slick, slow travel early

After that clipper, it looks cold and dry for the rest of the work week and the start of the weekend. We still have our eye on a possible Sunday or Monday snow threat, though there is very little agreement among the models with the track and development of any storm systems. Stay tuned!