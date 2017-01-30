Weather Alert: Snow for Part of Tuesday

We’ve got some snow in our future! While we’re not looking at a major storm, we will likely see just enough snow to slow down travel Tuesday afternoon and evening. It’s been a couple of weeks since we’ve had snow. The last measurable snow at TF Green was on January 7th when 10.7″ fell. Since then, we’ve had just some flurries.

An Alberta Clipper will be working out of Canada and across the Northeast through the day and night on Tuesday. This will spread snow across our area beginning Tuesday afternoon and ending Tuesday night.

The Tuesday morning commute will be quiet. In fact, we could start the day with some sunshine. Clouds will thicken through the morning, however.

Snow will begin to fall in our area between 2 and 4PM, from west to east. Initially, it’ll be quite light, but the intensity may pick up a bit during the evening commute.

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will only hit the low 30s, so roads will be cold and some accumulation is likely. The snow will continue through most of the evening. Driving visibility could be reduced and roads could be slick, but certainly passable.

The snow should be ending by midnight, but roads will likely be slick early Wednesday morning.

We’ll have to watch for the possibility of slick roads, still, on Wednesday morning.

So how much are we talking about? Generally 1-2″ region-wide; although some higher amounts are possible, especially inland. Below is the snowfall output from our RPM computer model. Notice lighter amounts on Block Island, higher amounts in Smithfield. Don’t take these amount literally, but rather as a general idea as to what we’ll get.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo