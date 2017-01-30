Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Southern New England for Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

Kent County, Providence County, northern Bristol County, MA, Norfolk County and Worcester County as well as NE CT are all under a Winter Weather Advisory from 11am Tuesday to 4am Wednesday. In the advisory area, 2-4″ of snow is possible. Toward the coast, 1-2″ is expected.

An area of low pressure in Minnesota Monday afternoon will be moving eastward and re-organizing to our south Tuesday afternoon/evening.

The snow in our area will begin in the afternoon and continue until just after midnight.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo