Quick-Hitting Snow Means Difficult Travel Today

snow-accum-map-juno2

Good morning,

Lots of details to get to on a quick round of accumulating snow on the way for today.  The timing is the most important factor of the storm, with moderate snow expected to fall for the afternoon and evening hours, likely leading to slow and difficult travel for both school dismissals and the evening commute.

daily_graphic_2Conditions on our roads could go downhill very quickly—from bare roads to snow-covered and slippery– in a short amount of time.  Snowfall rates of 1-2″ an hour are possible in the afternoon and early evening.

commute-impact-color-bars2

winter-impact-providence

New this morning, the National Weather Service expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to include all of RI and SE MA (except for the islands) from noon today until 4am Wednesday.

temp-4

A quick-moving Alberta Clipper will race from the Great Lakes into New England today, bringing a quick burst of snow with it.

wpri-street-level

Here’s the latest RPM model showing the timing of the snow:

rpm-4km-sne-sat-rad-36hrs
First Flakes Move in At Lunchtime
rpm-4km-sne-sat-rad-36hrs2
Widespread snow, heavy at times, for school dismissal
rpm-4km-sne-sat-rad-36hrs3
Snow continues during the evening commute
rpm-4km-sne-sat-rad-36hrs4
Widespread snow moves out late evening, snow showers linger

