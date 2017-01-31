Quick-Hitting Snow Means Difficult Travel Today

Good morning,

Lots of details to get to on a quick round of accumulating snow on the way for today. The timing is the most important factor of the storm, with moderate snow expected to fall for the afternoon and evening hours, likely leading to slow and difficult travel for both school dismissals and the evening commute.

Conditions on our roads could go downhill very quickly—from bare roads to snow-covered and slippery– in a short amount of time. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ an hour are possible in the afternoon and early evening.

New this morning, the National Weather Service expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to include all of RI and SE MA (except for the islands) from noon today until 4am Wednesday.

A quick-moving Alberta Clipper will race from the Great Lakes into New England today, bringing a quick burst of snow with it.

Here’s the latest RPM model showing the timing of the snow: