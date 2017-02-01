Snow has Ended, Storm Moves Out This Morning

The clipper system that moved in yesterday afternoon brought around 3″ of snow to most of southern New England. It was enough to cause dozens of car crashes Tuesday. This morning, the snow has ended and the storm is moving away…. However, you’ll need to be on guard for additional slick spots on the roads. In general, the highways are in pretty good shape, but secondary roads are slick.

As the morning goes on, the skies clear and temperatures warm above freezing. It will be a melting day with highs in the lower 40s this afternoon.

One thing you’ll notice this afternoon–the winds. They will strengthen as the morning goes on with westerly gusts 25-35mph through the afternoon.

With dry skies, the evening commute looks MUCH better than yesterday. Roads will be damp from today’s expected melting.

Winds will diminish through the evening and night, and mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop below freezing. We’ll have to watch for patchy black ice as those wet roads refreeze.

We’ll remain storm free through the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

Temperatures