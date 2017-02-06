Mix to Rain for the Patriots Victory Parade

Sweet victory for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI! What a game!

If you plan on being among the throngs of fans celebrating the team at the Victory Parade in Boston on Tuesday, you’ll need some warm, waterproof gear.

New: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of southern New England, including the NW corner of RI–including Burrillville, Foster, Smithfield and Woonsocket–starting at 6am Tuesday.

An area of Low Pressure will track from the Great Lakes to New England bringing precipitation into the area from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

While most of us will see a cold rain, areas north of Providence could see some wet snow, sleet or freezing rain in the morning. That includes Boston.

While only minor accumulations (less than 1″) expected in and around Boston, it could , enough snow/sleet or freezing rain could fall in north of Providence to lead to some slick roads during the commute to work or the drive to Boston.

As the parade begins at 11am, light snow may still be falling in the Boston area, before transitioning to a cold rain in the afternoon.

Rain, heavy at times will continue to fall through out the afternoon and evening in southern New England, with lingering showers into Wednesday. Most of the accumulating snow on Tuesday will be found in northern New England, where several inches of snow is expected.