Confidence Growing in Thursday Snow

We have a wild ride ahead the next few days…. from a cold rain today (briefly icy/snowy this morning), to near record highs tomorrow to a possible snowstorm on Thursday.

Yup, you read that right, a potential snowstorm on Thursday.

Overnight and morning data is honing in on a significant impact from a developing coastal storm. Below is the latest European model, showing low pressure moving off of the mid-Atlantic coastline early Thursday morning.

Six hours later the European model shows heavy precipitation over southern New England as the strengthening storm passes south of Nantucket. The track and intensity will determine how much snow we see in southern New England, but right now it’s southern New England that stand the best chance of 6″ or more of snow.

Here’s a look at what the European model prints out for accumulating snow from Wednesday night to Thursday night.

This is just one of dozens of computer model we analyze. Some of the models show a weaker storm that tracks further away which would bring only light accumulations, while others show significantly more snow than the above scenario.

So here’s a wrap-up:

WHAT: Accumulating snow from a coastal storm. Mainly snow, but some mixing with rain possible near the coast, Cape Cod/Islands

WHEN: Starts early Thursday morning and lasts through most of the day

HOW MUCH: Enough to plow and shovel. Possibly more than 6″ in parts of southern New England

With a trend towards a stronger storm and a closer track, I’m leaning towards a potentially moderate snowfall, that could lead to disruptions to your work and school day. We’ll continue to analyze data throughout the day, and will keep you updated on what we expect.