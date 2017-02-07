Winter Storm Watch for Thursday

We are now expecting a significant snow storm to impact our area on Thursday. We are expecting major disruptions to schools and travel. In addition, some power outages are possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for our area Wednesday night through Thursday. This means there is the potential for 6 inches or more of snow. At the moment, it looks like many areas will be seeing more than 6 inches of snow.

Eventually, southern Connecticut and Long Island will likely be added in the Watch.

A storm system will rapidly develop during the next 24 hours and move off the mid-Atlantic coast, passing a couple hundred miles southeast of Providence. The projected storm track is just about perfect for significant snow amounts in Southern New England.

The snow is expected to start in our area late Wednesday night (after midnight) and continue through most of Thursday. The heaviest of the snow will occur Thursday morning into the afternoon, so do expect school cancellations and business closings on Thursday. The morning commute on Thursday will obviously be difficult.

The biggest impact from the storm will be from snow. Generally, 6-12″ of snow is expected across Southeast New England; although some higher amounts are possible. Winds will strengthen through the day and could gust to 40mph, especially near the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. This will also be a heavy, wet snow for a little while. Some power outages are possible. Something we’ll have to watch for is the possibility of a mix of rain and sleet on the Cape and Islands.

To recap:

Snow begins late Wednesday night

Heaviest Thursday morning into the early afternoon

School/business closes possible

Difficult Thursday morning commute

Messy Thursday evening commute

Snow tapers off Thursday evening

Strong winds possible near the coasts of RI and MA

Power outages possible

Amounts of 6-12″ expected. Higher amounts possible.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo