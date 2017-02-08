Strong Storm Moves in Thursday: Update

This will be a brief blog update, Tony and I have been looking at some data this afternoon. Based on this, we are increasing our totals a bit.

One of the models that we look at is the European computer model; the afternoon run gives us about 10-12” inches of snow, but keep in mind this is using a 10:1 snow to liquid ratio. In reality, this storm will more likely have a 15:1 ratio (maybe closer to 20:1) in spots. This would equate to about 15” to 18” of snow. Here is a recent run from the RMP high resolution model:

And here is the NAM 4K mode (courtesy WeatherBell):

Keep in mind, these models also use the 10:1 ratio…so you can multiply those numbers by about 1.5 if you want to get a sense of what it is thinking about in terms of snowfall.

Based on the information above (and many other factors), we are now going with 8 to 12” with isolated higher amounts.

Basically, there will likely be some very heavy bands of snow (1 to 2 inches per hour); but we don’t know exactly where they are going to set up. If those heavy bands hang around long enough, 15” and even 18” of snow is not out of the question. (Yes there is even a possibility of thunder-snow).

Timing has not changed much:

7 to 8AM: First Flakes

8AM to 4PM: Heaviest of the Snow

8 to 9PM: Last Flakes

WINDS: During the storm, expect wind gusts of 30-40 mph with gusts of 50 mph possible for Block Island and Cape Cod. This will lead to blowing snow and poor visibility, especially during the peak of the storm from 9AM to 4PM. Power outages are possible, although it helps that the snow will not be extremely wet and heavy; this will hopefully prevent widespread power outages.

More updates tonight. -Pete Mangione