Unofficially, this is a Blizzard

There’s no doubt this storm has caused major disruptions here in Southern New England. Fortunately, schools are closed and many businesses shut down for the day. There still have been big problems on area highways, however. Eyewitness News Reporter Walt Buteau described a scene on I-95 as being like the Blizzard of ’78. Yeah, he said it.

It looks like the blizzard of 78 on route 95. Traffic is completely stalled near Hopkinton. pic.twitter.com/nHN2f2P5b4 — Walt Buteau (@wbuteau) February 9, 2017

Blizzard Warnings were issued for most of Rhode Island and all of Southeast Massachusetts, and it looks like the official blizzard criteria has been reached in a few communities already. First, here is the definition of a blizzard.

Providence (TF Green Airport), unofficially met the blizzard criteria described above. Winds have gusted to 36kts frequently from 11:15AM until 2PM. Visibility was 1/4 mile for most of that time with heavy snow.

Block Island, it appears, has met blizzard criteria (below).

Out on Block Island, frequent gusts were measured between 36 and 52kts. Visibility was around zero for a couple hours while heavy snow was falling.

In New Bedford, snow was falling with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less and gusts between 35 and 40mph.

As of 3:30PM, Westerly was very close to verifying as getting a blizzard. Many other areas got blizzard-like conditions, but the conditions haven’t persisted long enough for official blizzard status.

The National Weather Service makes the ultimate determination as to whether communities got official blizzard conditions.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo