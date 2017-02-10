Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Weather

A Little More Snow on the Way Tonight

A day after yesterday’s blizzard brought around 10″-15″ of snow to RI and SE MA, we’re are still trying to clean up… and gearing up for more snow tonight.

This is not going to be a major storm, but some small accumulations are expected across southern New England after 11pm tonight and through early Wednesday morning.

It will be enough to lead to snow-covered and slippery roads for early Saturday across New England.

It’s a clipper system—fast moving and diving from the Alberta Region of Canada, across the Great Lakes and into New England.  It will be in and out in less than 12 hours–from roughly 11pm through 9am.

wpri-tropicalHere’s a look at the timing of the snow from the RPM model:

Snow Arrives: 10pm-12am

Snow Ends: 7am-10am

There is another storm on Sunday/Monday, too.  That one looks larger and stronger than tonight’s clipper… however, it also looks like primarily rain or a mix or rain and sleet for RI and SE MA. The main concern will be for some wintry weather and gusty winds for the Monday AM commute.  Keep tabs on our blog for more info!

 

