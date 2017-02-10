It’s Official, We had Blizzard Thursday

We officially had a blizzard yesterday! Here is what you need to get a blizzard:

If you are a stickler for rules and want the exact wording from the National Weather Service, here you go:

“THE DEFINITION OF A BLIZZARD IS THAT FALLING AND/OR BLOWING SNOW

REDUCES VISIBILITY TO BELOW 1/4 MILE ALONG WITH SUSTAINED WINDS OR

WINDS THAT FREQUENTLY GUST TO 35 MPH OR MORE…AND THAT THESE ARE

THE PREDOMINANT REPORTED CONDITIONS FOR 3 CONSECUTIVE HOURS.”

Many areas in New England qualified for a blizzard, they include Westerly, Providence, Block Island, North Smithfield, and New Bedford.

With blizzard conditions for 5 hours, Providence blew away the 3 hour minimum! See the NWS report below:

“AT PROVIDENCE RI…BLIZZARD CRITERIA WERE MET FOR 5 HOURS AND 18 MINUTES…FROM 1051 AM TO 409 PM.”

The fact that these blizzard conditions occurred during the middle of the day made for difficult and impossible travel at times. One of the drivers interviewed by WPRI compared it to the Blizzard of 78. While snow totals were not even close to the Blizzard of 78, the scenes on Thursday of cars stuck on roads and highways did bring back some of those memories. Fortunately, the Blizzard of 2017 did not bring the tragic consequences that we experienced during the Blizzard of 78.

How Does This Blizzard Compare with Recent Blizzards?

Before we get into the stats, it seems that the general feeling is that although the storm yesterday was significant (and even scary for drivers who were out on the roads), the Blizzard of 2013 was much worse. This is probably because the Blizzard of 2013 had more snow, more wind, and the snow that fell was wet/heavy. That combination created widespread power outages, and many neighborhoods went days without getting the power restored. Here are some comparison stats:

Wind Gusts (TF Green):

Blizzard of 2013: 63 mph

Blizzard of 2017: 53 mph

Blizzard of 2015: 48 mph

The snow that fell yesterday had some weight to it; in fact it had an 11 to 1 snow to liquid ratio. That’s pretty much the same type of snow that fell from the Blizzard of 2013, expect we had about a half a foot more of it in 2013! The Blizzard of 2015 had the most snow out of these past recent blizzards, but the 17 to 1 snow to liquid ratio made for a fluffier snowfall and easier cleanup.

-Pete Mangione