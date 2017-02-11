Winter Storm Warning: More Snow Sunday – Monday

A major winter storm will develop Sunday into Monday. Impacts will be felt across New England. During this storm, the most snow will fall in Maine, but snow amounts could still reach double digits here in Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts. This is a complex storm system, and the exact details could change a little, but here’s what we’re expecting right now…

A somewhat weak area of low pressure will be moving off the New Jersey coast Sunday afternoon, allowing precipitation to develop in Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts early Sunday afternoon. Especially inland, this snow could be sticking. For Providence and areas to the south, a mixture of precipitation is possible.

The storm center will track close to Cape Cod Sunday night. This kind of a track usually allows a mix of precipitation to linger into the Providence area, but there will likely be a lot of back and forth between a mix and snow Sunday afternoon and night from the city south. Precipitation should stay in the form of all snow north of Providence, and that is where we’ll see higher accumulations.

By Monday morning, precipitation everywhere will be in the form of snow, and could linger into the early afternoon north and east of Providence, but ending elsewhere. Winds will be strengthening through the morning on Monday.

During Monday afternoon, the storm system will be only slowly moving and continuing to deepen, and our winds will continue to increase.

Notice all the black lines around the storm. They are isobars, or lines of equal pressure. The closer the isobars are together, the stronger the winds can be. In Rhode Island, we could see northwest wind gusts to 50mph, but areas east of Hyannis could see gusts close to hurricane force (65-75mph)!

Soooooo….we have Winter Storm Warnings for Kent, Providence and Bristol Counties in Rhode Island, and for the surrounding counties in Massachusetts. There are Winter Weather Advisories for southern RI where less snow is expected.

Eastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Nantucket are under a Blizzard Watch, which means that blizzard conditions are possible on Monday.

Snow amounts could change depending on the evolution and track of the storm, but we are feeling moderately confident with this snow projection…

Accumulation details:

2-5″ for communities such as Westerly, Block Island, Narragansett, Little Compton and New Bedford

5-8″ for Coventry, Warwick, Cranston, Providence, Fall River and Taunton

8″ or more for Glocester, Burrillville, Woonsocket, Cumberland, Lincoln and the Attleboros

Again, this is a very complex storm and the accumulations described above are very dependent on the evolution of the storm and where the mixing takes place.

Timing details:

Steady snow/mix begins early Sunday afternoon continues into the evening

Precipitation turns to all snow everywhere late Sunday night

Snow lingers in northern Rhode Island and northern Bristol County into Monday afternoon

Winds strengthen Monday morning, gusting to 50mph in RI, but close to hurricane force on the Cape

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo