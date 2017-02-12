More Snow for Some Than Others

New information coming in late this morning still makes for a very tough forecast. There are a couple of issues: First, where exactly does the rain/snow mixing line go? Second, as the storm cranks up tonight into Monday, is it close enough to give us significant snow accumulations into Monday?

Snow will start to fill into this afternoon:

Some heavy bursts of snow are likely in the afternoon, although the coast may mix with rain. The RPM model shows heavy snow falling in Providence…the green that you see to the south of Providence is where more mixing is likely.

Because we will likely stay with more in the way of snow for northern Rhode Island and northern Bristol County Massachusetts, accumulations will be much higher there than along the south coast. But any little shift in the track could change how much snow we get, especially in Providence where a wide range is possible. Below is what we call a sounding around the Providence area. The HRRR model shows how the red/green line is to the left of the freezing line (which I traced in blue) almost all the way down to the ground. But notice near the surface, the lines cross which is the model showing that temperatures will be above freezing at the surface.

I am thinking the precipitation will be falling hard enough to drop the temperature to around or below freezing, but you can see what a close call it is!

A rain/snow mix may get further north this evening, so places like Providence could be going back and forth with rain/snow. It should get cold enough overnight for all of our area to switch to snow overnight into Monday. So the Monday morning commute will be very winy and cold. There could still be some heavy snow falling, but there is a bit of a question mark on the Monday part of the forecast for now.

Below is the accumulation map which has not changed much. As we always say, especially in this case, stay tuned for potential changes.

We will be back with updates! -Pete Mangione