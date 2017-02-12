Winter Storm Warning Replaced Now With “Winter Weather Advisory”

ood evening from Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca.

The Winter Storm Warning has been canceled and is now a Winter Weather Advisory. Today’s snow, which brought amounts of 2-5 inches so far, has switched to a rain sleet mix, but as colder air works back in tonight, a transition to all snow will take place. Wet slushy surfaces will freeze over to hard ice

This second round of snow later tonight will be more concentrated north and east of Providence will much less for areas south of Providence. With that said the final accumulations will look like this….in that 3-6 in zone. I am leaning towards amounts of 3″ to 5″ with the 6″ totals being hard to come by but not impossible. Most of southern RI is pretty much done with additional snow amounts. Parts of northern RI which has 3-4″ now will pick up another 1-3 later tonight.

Very deep snow still looks to bury northern New England and areas north of Boston and the Mass Pike.