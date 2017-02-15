Few Bursts of Snow Possible Tonight

There have been reports of thundersnow in central Connecticut this evening. This line of rain/snow is moving east and there is chance this could be moving through our area over the next few hours. If this holds together, a burst of snow could put a quick coating of snow on the roads and also drop visibility. It is also possible this misses us to the south or falls apart. We just wanted you to be aware of the potential.

In addition, the line of showers that is moving through central Rhode Island as of around 7:30PM could start to mix with snow…and possibly a few heavy bursts of snow as well. We will keep you updated. -Pete Mangione