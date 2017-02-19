How Mild Can We Go Today?

New data coming in today suggests that instead of getting just to the 50s, we could be seeing some spots in the 60s. Much of the south coast was already in the 50s as of 8AM earlier this morning:

We have a few things on our side today which will help achieve the warmer temperatures. 1) Land breezes from the west-northwest will prevent sea breezes from bringing in the cooler ocean-influenced air. 2) Although some clouds will be passing through at times, there will be enough sun to significantly heat up the atmosphere. 3) A very mild air mass spills in from the southwest today ahead a front which will cool us off tonight.

I have a forecast of 60° and the record is 64°. When we get this close, I feel comfortable saying that there is at least a potential of getting close to the record today. Because of the land breezes, much of the south coast will likely be in the upper 50s or low 60s today.

Some cooler air will be moving in from the north through out the day. It will cool off northern Rhode Island first (i.e. Woonsocket, Cumberland) so these spots may drop back in the low 50s or upper 40s by late afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures drop back into the 30s tonight; the will set up a cooler Presidents Day with highs in the low 40s.

Enjoy the day! -Pete Mangione