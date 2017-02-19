Taste of Spring Today!

Today wasn’t a record breaker, but it sure was a nice treat in February. Today’s highs were more April and May-like than mid-Februrary-like. Today’s afternoon highs were in the upper 50s to mid 60s across Southern New England…a solid 21° above average!

People were out enjoying the sunny, warm winter day. Many were still lingering on Narragansett Town Beach at 5:30PM.

Temperatures will cool overnight into the 30s, and the next two days will be a little more seasonable before unseasonable warmth returns to Rhode Island.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo