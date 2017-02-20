Noticeably Cooler Finish to the Presidents Day Weekend

After a stunning weekend, we’ll see more sunshine for Presidents Day, BUT with a noticeable change in the temperature. Gone are the near record highs from Sunday. Instead we’ll see afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s—a nearly 20° temperature drop.

The other factor adding to the cooler feel—the winds. North-northwest winds will be gusty this afternoon, reaching 20-25mph at times.

The wind chill factor–the combination of the wind speeds and temperatures—gives you a “feel like” temperature. And today, that will be in the 30s.

Tonight looks to be the coldest night of the week… potentially the only one all week where most communities will see temperatures fall below freezing.

We’ll have to watch for the puddles from today’s melting turning to patches of black ice along the sides of the roads, but otherwise it will be a quiet start Tuesday morning if you are headed back to work or school.

The cooler stretch doesn’t last long. Another stretch of warm air begins on Wednesday.