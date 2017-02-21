Warm Stretch Starts Wednesday, Potential Record Breaker Thursday

Another comfortable February day is on the way, with afternoon highs in the 40s. And while today will still average a few degrees warmer than normal, it’s going to pale in comparison to the surge of mild air on the way starting tomorrow.

This morning, we’re tracking the mild air in the Ohio Valley and Midwest…

and as high pressure over our area today moves east, our winds will turn to the south and southwest allowing New England to tap into the warmer air.

By Wednesday, temperatures in New England will be running 10-15° above normal, and nearly 20° above normal by Thursday

In fact, we’ll see temperatures at 50° or warmer starting Wednesday and lasting through Saturday.

And we could see a record breaking warmth, too.

The best shot to break or tie the record will be on Thursday.

The temperatures will surge well into the 50s and even 60s in spots. The big question for Thursday is the amount of sunshine. *IF* we can clear out the morning low clouds/drizzle then we’ll see highs soar… some models put our temperatures in the mid to upper 60s! *If* and where the clouds linger, temperatures will likely top out in the 50s.

The warm stretch comes to an end on Sunday. Temperatures will cool behind a frontal system that brings rain showers Saturday and Saturday night. Highs will drop into the 40s for Sunday and Monday.