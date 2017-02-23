It’s Official! Record High Temperature Set Today

Today is a record breaker! As of noon, we reached a temperature of 65° at TF Green Airport, smashing a 27-year old record high for February 23. And Warwick wasn’t the only spot in the 60s at lunchtime. Check out some of these temperatures across our area.

As expected, temperatures are noticeably cooler at the coast, where low clouds and fog rolled in.

That low cloud deck and fog will continue to be pesky over the next few days, threatening to keep areas along the coast as much as 10-15° cooler than inland spots. Keep in mind, the water temperatures is only in the low 40s, so winds off of that cool water will inevitably lower temperatures at the shore even without some fog.

Are there any more record-breaking highs on the way?

Probably not.

While temperatures will still have the potential to climb into the 60s Friday and Saturday, the record highs that we need to reach are much higher on February 24 and 25

Here’s a look at the 00z European model’s projected high temperatures for Friday afternoon

and Saturday afternoon.

The bottom line—even if we don’t break any more records, the spring fever continues!