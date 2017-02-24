Today is one of the Warmest February Days ever in RI

Today is one of the warmest February days ever on record at TF Green Airport. With a temperature of 70 at noon, it’s currently the 3rd warmest and has surpassed yesterday’s record high.

And despite all that, we still haven’t broken the record high temperature for February 24. That’s because the record for today also holds the record for the overall warmest February day.

In addition, we could see a few low temperature records tied or broken. Not for how cold it is, but for the lack of cold. This morning’s low temperature was 45°. That is more typical of a morning in May, and ties the record warm low for February 24 that was set in 1884.

We could tie or break the record for a warm low again tomorrow.

Here’s a look at lows by tomorrow morning… a record breaking 49° at 7-7:30am:

As for Saturday afternoon… it’s likely to be a few degrees cooler than today. Though I am still forecasting a high near 60°, we’ll have more clouds and some showers to dodge by the afternoon. That will likely keep our high temperatures well short of the 69° record high set in 1976.

Let’s break down the day Saturday:

Shower chances go up in the afternoon and evening.

MORNING BASKETBALL/HOCKEY GAMES:

If you’re like me, and your Saturday mornings are comprised of kids sports, you’ll be okay going from game to game. My only concern would be locally dense fog reducing visibility.

MID-DAY SHOPPING

Grocery shopping on your “To Do” list? It looks okay for that at lunchtime.

However, by late afternoon, showers will start to pop-up and you’ll need a raincoat or umbrella.

DINNER/DATE NIGHT OUT

If you have plans to go out on the town tomorrow evening, it will be very mild, but also damp. Numerous showers are expected Saturday evening through about midnight.

SUNDAY SERVICES:

We’ll be back to drier, cooler conditions by dawn on Sunday, with brisk winds for Sunday morning church services and breakfast/brunch plans.