Back to Reality Sunday, 50s Return Though

While it’s not unusual to get warm spells in February, hitting the 70s as we did Friday afternoon is very unusual. That’s only the third time since 1905 that Providence hit the 70s in February! Saturday wasn’t as warm, but it was still very mild. We’re about to get a taste of reality for Sunday, but it will only be a quick taste…50s return on Monday!

Temperatures in the morning on Sunday will start in the 30s, and skies will be clearing early in the morning.

Temperatures will rise in the 40s by mid-day and top out somewhere in the low to mid 40s during the afternoon. It will be quite breezy on Sunday, so wind chill factors will be dipping into the 30s.

Expect temperatures to fall back into the 30s during the evening with continued dry conditions.

As mentioned, the February-like temperatures will be replaced by April-like temperatures by Monday. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the 50s, and the highs will be in the 50s through Thursday. In fact, Thursday’s temperatures could potentially hit 60 once again.

Notice the temperatures by late in the week and next weekend….back BELOW the average high of 43!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo