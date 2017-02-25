Dense Fog, Showers and a T’storm This Evening

This mild stretch of weather we’ve had is about to come to an end. Before it does, however, we’ll be socked in with fog, and we could see a few t’storms this evening.

A cold front, moving through New York and Pennsylvania will push through Southern New England this evening, bringing the rain and, eventually, colder temperatures.

Our cameras from around the region show areas of fog with visibility down below a half mile in spots.

We encourage you to drive slowly this evening as the visibility on the roads could suddenly drop to near zero.

In addition to the fog, showers and t’storms will be pushing through the northeast. To our west, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued. The areas colored in orange could potentially see severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts this evening. We don’t expect severe thunderstorms in our area, but we will monitor the situation closely.

Locally, showers will become more widespread through the evening, possibly heavier, too.

That strong line of thunderstorms should weaken as it approaches Rhode Island, but an isolated thunderstorm or two is certainly possible.

The thunderstorms and heavier downpours should begin clearing the area by midnight, and our skies will clear before dawn.

Expect a much cooler day on Sunday with highs in the 40s!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo