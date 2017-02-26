First Confirmed February Tornado in Massachusetts

Extremes bring extremes. That’s a saying that can be applied to many aspects of life and especially to weather. One extreme was a few days in the 60s and 70s, and that extreme helped develop another extreme, a tornado in Massachusetts. In February. That was the first confirmed tornado in the Bay State in the month of February. According to the National Weather Service, there were only two other winter tornadoes recorded in Massachusetts…in 1966 and 1774, both in March.

More info from our sister station WWLP: Conway, MA declares a State of Emergency.

Saturday evening’s twister moved through the towns of Goshen and Conway in western Massachusetts, northwest of Springfield. It was between 7 and 7:30PM when the EF-1 tornado knocked down trees and wires and destroyed a few buildings.

Winds were mostly between 80 and 100mph, but maximum winds were estimated to 110mph. Radar imagery from Albany, NY confirmed that there were likely winds in excess of 100mph in that area between 7 and 7:30PM. Amazingly, there were no reports of serious injuries.

Social media reports show some of the incredible damage in the area.

Tornado ripped thru Conway destroying this home. pic.twitter.com/fHxEcamdTf — Tashanea@22News (@TSWHITLOW) February 26, 2017

Similar scene all across Conway, as storm snapped trees in half. @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/yis8vU9hQ7 — Tashanea@22News (@TSWHITLOW) February 26, 2017

The National Weather Service preliminary report can be found here. More information will be released by the National Weather Service Sunday night and Monday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo